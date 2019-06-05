Wednesday, 5 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Rowdy passengers given jail time after 'frightening' behavior forces flight to divert


Rowdy passengers given jail time after 'frightening' behavior forces flight to divert



A group of rowdy passengers have been sentenced to jail.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2HVimPQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2