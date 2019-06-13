Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Chernobyl' creator urges tourists to show respect amid claims of 'influencers flocking to site'


'Chernobyl' creator urges tourists to show respect amid claims of 'influencers flocking to site'



Craig Mazin took to Twitter with his message on Tuesday, following news of increased demand for Chernobyl tours as a result of the show.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2F4wyUL
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2