Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Grandmother finds live tarantula in grapes before giving them to her grandchildren


Grandmother finds live tarantula in grapes before giving them to her grandchildren



A grandmother in England opened a box of grapes and made a horrifying discovery: a live tarantula.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Rf0bIc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2