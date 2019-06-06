Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Could a radical redesign of passenger jets save airlines fuel and money?


Could a radical redesign of passenger jets save airlines fuel and money?



Engineer Justus Benad creates a flying wing-styled model that uses about 20 percent less fuel than current aircraft.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2MApUMm
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2