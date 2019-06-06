Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: GM president reconfirms electric pickup, says company's EVs will sell for 'average' prices


GM president reconfirms electric pickup, says company's EVs will sell for 'average' prices



Costs coming down.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2K0vyFB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2