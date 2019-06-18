Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Dad praised for taking daughter with autism to prom: 'Love this'


Dad praised for taking daughter with autism to prom: 'Love this'



A New York dad is being applauded for stepping up and taking his daughter, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, to her senior prom.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2KXYRbh
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)