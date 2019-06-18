Tuesday, 18 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Man sues brewery over 'women's only' IPA, claims he 'felt forced to identify as female'


Man sues brewery over 'women's only' IPA, claims he 'felt forced to identify as female'



A man sued a brewery, claiming that he was ‘forced’ to identify as a woman to buy a beer.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Y5oLNW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)