Friday, 14 June 2019

FOX NEWS: The Daily Spike: Disabled veteran shares the importance of service dogs at Hearts and Heroes gala


The Daily Spike: Disabled veteran shares the importance of service dogs at Hearts and Heroes gala



Spike and I had a big night out at the Canine Companions for Independence Hearts and Heroes gala.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2FaEELN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2