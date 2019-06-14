Friday, 14 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Model criticized for skimpy Chernobyl-themed photo apologizes, says she wasn't even there


Model criticized for skimpy Chernobyl-themed photo apologizes, says she wasn't even there



Veronika Rocheva started making headlines over the weekend after her photos began being shared by Twitter users.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IGE3Cs
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2