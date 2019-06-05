Wednesday, 5 June 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Queer Eye' star Tan France reveals why he quit 'complicated' flight attendant job


'Queer Eye' star Tan France reveals why he quit 'complicated' flight attendant job



Once upon a time, the style star was a 19-year-old with a temporary job in the high skies.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2XtkkMO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2