Wednesday, 5 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Sheriff's captain placed on leave for having inmates build a grill


Sheriff's captain placed on leave for having inmates build a grill



A Santa Clara County sheriff was walked off the job at the Elmwood Jail in California for allegedly using inmates to build a grill.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/3180LvG
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2