- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 11 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Airline apologizes for reportedly leaving wheelchair-bound elderly woman at the wrong gate, charging her extra for replacement ticket
Airline apologizes for reportedly leaving wheelchair-bound elderly woman at the wrong gate, charging her extra for replacement ticket
An airline is apologizing after reports surfaced that an 82-year-old woman confined to a wheelchair missed her flight after she was reportedly taken to the wrong gate and forced to pay for a new ticket.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KB94sw
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment