Sunday, 11 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Heinz Ketchup pays to repair 'reformed ketchup thief's' car


Heinz Ketchup pays to repair 'reformed ketchup thief's' car



A ketchup thief worried about bad karma may have been onto something after all.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yTA0OC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)