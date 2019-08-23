Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Exact moment of couple's wedding cake disaster caught on camera: 'It felt like slow motion'


Exact moment of couple's wedding cake disaster caught on camera: 'It felt like slow motion'



Oops.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/320knBo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)