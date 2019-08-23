Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Grocery store featured in 'Stranger Things' has become a tourist attraction, sells more Eggos than ever before


Grocery store featured in 'Stranger Things' has become a tourist attraction, sells more Eggos than ever before



The managers of the Piggly Wiggly, which was formerly called Bradley's Big Buy, say fans have been coming to the store every day since the third season of "Stranger Things" debuted.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33M49xA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)