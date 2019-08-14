- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 14 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Tourists wiped out by giant wave at Australian beach popular with Instagram influencers
At Figure 8 Pools in Sydney’s Royal National Park, a destination extremely popular with Instagram influencers, video shared on social media captures what appears to be dozens of visitors knocked off their feet by a more than 16-foot wave.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/304qxjx
