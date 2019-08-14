Wednesday, 14 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Tourists wiped out by giant wave at Australian beach popular with Instagram influencers


Tourists wiped out by giant wave at Australian beach popular with Instagram influencers



At Figure 8 Pools in Sydney’s Royal National Park, a destination extremely popular with Instagram influencers, video shared on social media captures what appears to be dozens of visitors knocked off their feet by a more than 16-foot wave.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/304qxjx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)