Wednesday, 14 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Videos show unsuspecting tourists slammed by wave at popular Instagram spot
Nothing like getting swept up in your vacation – unless it’s by a monster wave, and it’s all caught on camera.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Mllqbl
