Sunday, 8 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Las Vegas restaurant owner sues DoorDash after delivery driver allegedly stabs him


A Las Vegas restaurant owner sued DoorDash, claiming a loophole in the food delivery service's background check process nearly resulted in his death after a delivery driver with a history of violence and mental illness stabbed him.

