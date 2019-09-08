- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 8 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Teacher gives birth on sidewalk outside of school: 'I was in so much pain'
Teacher gives birth on sidewalk outside of school: 'I was in so much pain'
After apparently mistaking early signs of labor for false contractions, a teacher in Colorado gave birth outside of her school, with the help of the principal and dean of students.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Ac7mct
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment