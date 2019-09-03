Tuesday, 3 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Maid of honor dons T-rex costume for sister's wedding: 'I regret nothing'


Maid of honor dons T-rex costume for sister's wedding: 'I regret nothing'



"If I'm spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they're fantastic and I've always wanted one.'"

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZIDxdx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)