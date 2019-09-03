- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Maid of honor dons T-rex costume for sister's wedding: 'I regret nothing'
Maid of honor dons T-rex costume for sister's wedding: 'I regret nothing'
"If I'm spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they're fantastic and I've always wanted one.'"
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZIDxdx
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment