Tuesday, 3 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Bikini pics in Hurricane Dorian posts? Instagram influencers criticized for tone-deaf 'self-promotion'


Bikini pics in Hurricane Dorian posts? Instagram influencers criticized for tone-deaf 'self-promotion'



Instagram influencers turning to the social media platform to extend their concerns for those devastated by Hurricane Dorian have been slammed.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HH5tIT
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)