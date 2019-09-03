FOX NEWS: Hurricane Dorian threat prompts Disney World to close early

- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
Hurricane Dorian threat prompts Disney World to close early
Disney World will be closing its theme parks early on Tuesday in response to Hurricane Dorian.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32ni6AC
