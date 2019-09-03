- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Singapore police arrest man at Changi Airport for buying boarding pass just to say bye to his wife
Singapore police arrest man at Changi Airport for buying boarding pass just to say bye to his wife
A man was arrested at Changi Airport in Singapore last week for buying a boarding pass — with no intention to board the plane.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NPqJ2S
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment