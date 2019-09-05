Thursday, 5 September 2019

FOX NEWS: MGM Resorts to convert Las Vegas shooting site into community center, memorial


MGM Resorts to convert Las Vegas shooting site into community center, memorial



The news arrives ahead of the two-year anniversary of the tragedy on Oct. 1.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2UzeybJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)