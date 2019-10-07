- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 7 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Easyjet passengers kicked off flight after throwing punches in cabin
Easyjet passengers kicked off flight after throwing punches in cabin
After throwing punches and setting off a chain reaction of bad behavior on an EasyJet flight headed to Spain's Canary Islands, several men caused the plane to be diverted to Faro, Portugal. Upon landing in Faro, security removed the seven men from the flight, with footage showing officers struggling with someone on the tarmac before escorting him away.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33aesKF
