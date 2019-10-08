Tuesday, 8 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Easyjet passengers kicked off flight after throwing punches in cabin, getting plane diverted: 'It was bedlam'


Easyjet passengers kicked off flight after throwing punches in cabin, getting plane diverted: 'It was bedlam'



The fight set off a chain reaction of bad behavior, according to witnesses.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LVZ0My
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)