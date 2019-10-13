Sunday, 13 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Peacock-themed wedding cake leaves bride furious after baker drops it off: ‘Lopsided turkey with leprosy’


Peacock-themed wedding cake leaves bride furious after baker drops it off: ‘Lopsided turkey with leprosy’



Rena Davis, from Georgia, had ordered her perfect wedding cake after showing the baker an image of a similar one she had found online.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/319eBg7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)