Sunday, 17 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Chick-fil-A food truck will remain at Oregon high school despite protests


Chick-fil-A food truck will remain at Oregon high school despite protests



Dozens of students participated in a walk-out, some in protest of a Chick-fil-A food truck and others in support.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2r010LJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)