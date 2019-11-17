Sunday, 17 November 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's employee charged in tampering of police officer's food


McDonald's employee charged in tampering of police officer's food



Management at a McDonald’s reportedly caught an employee tampering with food being prepared for a police officer.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rQpDLf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)