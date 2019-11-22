Friday, 22 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Convenience store thieves steal Faygo soda after failing to break into office, get cash


Convenience store thieves steal Faygo soda after failing to break into office, get cash



"I guess beer and cigarettes weren't close enough, so he just grabbed a 12-pack of Faygos," a police lieutenant said of one suspect.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pGEPtF
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)