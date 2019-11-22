Friday, 22 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Mom upset over 'body-shaming' homework assignment asking students to identify 'fat' person


Mom upset over 'body-shaming' homework assignment asking students to identify 'fat' person



The board of education said it will not be “reviewing” the curriculum.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33gRQYV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)