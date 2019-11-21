Thursday, 21 November 2019

FOX NEWS: London roommates reportedly post ad for 'lifestyle happiness manager' to wake them up, make avocado toast


London roommates reportedly post ad for 'lifestyle happiness manager' to wake them up, make avocado toast



“Oh yeah and we might be getting a dog in six months or so.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34aBLVE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)