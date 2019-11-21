Thursday, 21 November 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines: 'Spilled cleaning solution' not why flight attendants reportedly passed out on flight


American Airlines: 'Spilled cleaning solution' not why flight attendants reportedly passed out on flight



Two crew members reportedly fell unconscious as a result of the odor, and both, along with one passenger, were taken to a hospital after diverting to Dublin.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ObyMad
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)