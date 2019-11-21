Thursday, 21 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Thief caught stealing cookies during heist earns 'cookie monster' nickname from police


Thief caught stealing cookies during heist earns 'cookie monster' nickname from police



Even thieves get hungry.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2O6ML0E
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)