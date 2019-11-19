- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Man pokes fun at wife's hours-long Target run with public sign: 'Please help!'
Man pokes fun at wife's hours-long Target run with public sign: 'Please help!'
Jeremy Tuck, who was fed up with his wife’s hours-long trip at Target, has gone viral after creating a hilarious public sign pleading for help.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OvLYFJ
