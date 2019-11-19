- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Mattel gets rid of blue and red cards in 'nonpartisan' UNO deck
Mattel gets rid of blue and red cards in 'nonpartisan' UNO deck
In an effort to make the holiday season as nonpartisan as possible, Mattell is releasing a limited-edition UNO deck of cards with politically neutral colors.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/332WQ34
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment