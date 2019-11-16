- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 16 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Miller High Life brings back Champagne-sized bottles ahead of the holidays
Miller High Life brings back Champagne-sized bottles ahead of the holidays
MillerCoors is hoping you’ll ring in 2020 — or at the very least, maybe christen a ship — in a more non-traditional fashion this year.
