Friday, 15 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Mom finds note from day care worker in son's lunchbox: 'Put him on a diet and go away!'


Mom finds note from day care worker in son's lunchbox: 'Put him on a diet and go away!'



A Texas mother said she was horrified after a note left by a daycare employee told her to put her son on a diet and to "go away."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/376hZfT
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)