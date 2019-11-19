- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Officials recommend Boeing redesign engine covers following fatal 2018 Southwest Airlines flight
Officials recommend Boeing redesign engine covers following fatal 2018 Southwest Airlines flight
The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended Boeing redesign its engine covers on thousands of planes.
