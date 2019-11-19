Tuesday, 19 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Pet store thief throws guinea pig out of fleeing car, but 'Lucky' suffered no injuries


Pet store thief throws guinea pig out of fleeing car, but 'Lucky' suffered no injuries



A couple of would-be thieves in Kentucky have been arrested for their alleged piggish behavior.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CZiavG
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)