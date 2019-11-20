Wednesday, 20 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Parents slammed for giving baby 'ridiculous' blended last name


Parents slammed for giving baby 'ridiculous' blended last name



An Australian couple’s decision to give their daughter a surname that is a mashup of both their last names is dividing the Internet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pB20FM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)