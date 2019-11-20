- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Spanish court calls Ryanair baggage fees 'abusive'
Spanish court calls Ryanair baggage fees 'abusive'
A Spanish court has sided with a Ryanair passenger who sued the budget airline over its baggage fees, which the court called "abusive," and conflicted with Spanish and European law, according to a ruling made public on Wednesday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2D4lc1T
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment