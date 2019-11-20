Wednesday, 20 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Spanish court calls Ryanair baggage fees 'abusive'


A Spanish court has sided with a Ryanair passenger who sued the budget airline over its baggage fees, which the court called "abusive," and conflicted with Spanish and  European law, according to a ruling made public on Wednesday. 

