Saturday, 16 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Plus-size blogger slams body shamers after harsh reactions to her Meghan Markle re-creations


Plus-size blogger slams body shamers after harsh reactions to her Meghan Markle re-creations



A blogger who recently re-created some of Meghan Markle’s most memorable looks is hitting back at body shamers who had negative things to say about her size.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qnPw4C
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)