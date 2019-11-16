- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 16 November 2019
FOX NEWS: UK man, 32, nearly died after parasite crawled up penis, laid eggs as he swam in lake on Africa trip
A British man nearly died after a parasite crawled up his penis and started laying eggs after he went for a swim in Lake Malawi in South East Africa during a "holiday of a lifetime" with pals.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CQCjEe
