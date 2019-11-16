Saturday, 16 November 2019

FOX NEWS: UK man, 32, nearly died after parasite crawled up penis, laid eggs as he swam in lake on Africa trip


UK man, 32, nearly died after parasite crawled up penis, laid eggs as he swam in lake on Africa trip



A British man nearly died after a parasite crawled up his penis and started laying eggs after he went for a swim in Lake Malawi in South East Africa during a "holiday of a lifetime" with pals.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CQCjEe
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)