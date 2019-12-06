- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 6 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Delta flight attendant, 79, making $250K a year allegedly fired for stealing milk carton
Delta flight attendant, 79, making $250K a year allegedly fired for stealing milk carton
A 79-year-old former Delta Air Lines flight attendant is suing the airline after being fired over accusations that she swiped a carton of milk and other on-flight goods.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/38gGgAr
No comments:
Post a Comment