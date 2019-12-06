Friday, 6 December 2019

FOX NEWS: NYPD officer injured from razor blade found inside sandwich, investigation launched


NYPD officer injured from razor blade found inside sandwich, investigation launched



The New York Police Department is investigating a Queens deli after a police officer on duty suffered injuries while purportedly biting into a razor blade that was inside his sandwich.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LwCwBb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)