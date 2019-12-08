Sunday, 8 December 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's customer gets 3 years in prison for throwing hot coffee in drive-thru worker's face


McDonald's customer gets 3 years in prison for throwing hot coffee in drive-thru worker's face



An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in jail for throwing hot coffee at a McDonald’s drive-thru worker.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2s8DooC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)