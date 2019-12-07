Saturday, 7 December 2019

FOX NEWS: New York woman threatens to stab TGI Fridays worker over endless appetizers


A Long Island woman threatened to stab a TGI Fridays employee who tried to stop her from heading home with an extra helping from their “all-you-can-eat” deal at the chain restaurant, police said.

