Sunday, 8 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Taco Bell customer arrested for DUI after getting RV stuck backward in drive-thru lane


Taco Bell customer arrested for DUI after getting RV stuck backward in drive-thru lane



Sometimes it’s better to skip the drive-thru and just order from the counter.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DYA9my
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)