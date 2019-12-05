Thursday, 5 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Watch: Toyota Camry jumps 139 feet into parking lot after driver loses control


Watch: Toyota Camry jumps 139 feet into parking lot after driver loses control



Cleared a dozen cars before crash.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/368Nbtw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)